Rob Skate Academy brings one day festival to Antioch Thursday, June 21

Please join the City of Antioch and Rob Skate Academy on Thursday, June 21st for a fun, family day to skate and shred at the Antioch Skate Park. Rob Ferguson is bringing competition, prizes and raffles, and skating legends for an afternoon of awesome skating. The fun begins at 2:00 pm at the Skatepark located in Prewett Community Park (next to the Water Park).

Skating continues well after Food Truck Thursdays begins so you can skate and enjoy amazing food all in one afternoon. Mom and Dads can compete against their son or daughter or simply watch the festivities. Fun for all ages. It doesn’t matter how skilled you are on your skateboard – lessons will be provided. For more information call the Antioch Recreation Department at 925-776-3076.



RobSkate logo

