Free Business Development Incentives Workshop for Antioch businesses Tuesday night

A free one-hour workshop will be held on Tuesday, June 19th at 6:30 p.m. at the Antioch Community Center. This workshop will help local businesses understand and find incentives for their business retention and expansion efforts.

Location: Antioch Community Center, 4703 Lone Tree Way

Date & Time: June 19, 2018 6:30-8:00pm

This workshop will discuss incentives that help local businesses to access over 100 local, state, federal and private subsidies and expense reduction programs that provide millions in savings that directly impact local businesses.

Antioch businesses may qualify for and access these programs with no out of pocket cost and will have an opportunity to estimate their savings and begin the process of procuring their savings at this workshop. Participating businesses may slash operating costs by 3-10% without significant changes to operations.

Typical business activities targeted for incentives are:

· New employee hiring

· New and existing employee training

· Retention of existing employees

· Innovation and implementation of new technologies

· Reduction in facility and operations expenses

· New startups in Antioch (formed within past five years)

· Existing companies relocating to Antioch

The City of Antioch is partnering with Optimum Business Solutions, LLC, a Better Business Bureau A+ member and local Antioch resident and CEO, Daniel Herzberg will be conducting the workshop.

Seating is limited, so please arrive early to secure your space. This is open to any business in Antioch, please register on Eventbrite: https://tinyurl.com/y7esm3ub



Share this:



Business_Workshop

