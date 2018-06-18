Father’s Day fight between two men in Antioch ends with stabbing, arrest

By Acting Lieutenant John Fortner #3264, Antioch Police Field Services Division – Patrol

On Sunday, June 17, 2018, at approximately 10:37 AM, police dispatch began receiving phone calls of a fight in the parking lot located at 2950 Delta Fair Boulevard. The fight involved two black adult males. While officers were responding additional information was given that one male victim, age 58 had been stabbed with a knife. After the assault, the victim fell to the ground and the suspect fled on foot.

Officers close to the scene saw the suspect running away and contacted him. The 47-year-old suspect complied with the officers’ commands and he was safely detained. The victim was contacted by police, who started administering first aid as they requested fire department paramedics to respond.

The victim sustained several stab wounds and was transported to a local area hospital. The victim is currently listed in critical condition.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on felony assault charges.

This incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department at (925)778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Share this: