Smith’s Landing Seafood Grill searches for a great chef

Help us find a great chef for our restaurant. Please share.

Smith’s Landing Seafood Grill – Antioch’s newest waterfront dining location, expected to open later this summer at the former Humphrey’s location – is seeking an experienced and passionate Chef de Cuisine to lead our culinary team. You will be working directly with our Executive Chef to create new menu items as well as be responsible for the day to day operation of our kitchen.

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE AND ABILITY:

Individual must possess the following knowledge, skills and abilities and must be able to demonstrate that they can perform the essential functions of the position.

1. A GREAT ATTITUDE

2. Excellent interpersonal skills with subordinates and superiors

3. Ability to work in a fast-paced environment is required.

4. Ability to effectively problem solve

5. Ability to ensure perform proper food prep and presentation, no short cuts

6. Ability to hire quality employees as well as train, support, motivate and develop employees

7. Dependability and follow through.

8. Knowledge of food and beverage operations and equipment is required.

9. Flexible schedule,

10. Dependable transportation

11. Certain physical requirements including standing for long periods, tolerance of extreme temperatures, ability to lift / push / pull 50 lbs, ability to properly and safely use all kitchen tools and equipment

12. Maintain a professional demeanor with superiors, subordinates, peers, vendors and guests at all times. Lead by example setting a high standard for yourself and others.

13. Food safety certification (Training provided)

14. Harassment Training Certification (Training Provided)

15. Basic computer knowledge including, email, internet, Word and Excel

16. Ability to read, write and speak English

17. Good Math Skills

18. Ability to understand and properly execute recipes

19. Ability to perform basic cleaning and sanitation practices

20. Ability to handle a knife and other sharp objects with extreme caution and skill

21. Ability to handle food safely

22. Ability to convert measurements

23. Ability to work as a team player and communicate with co-workers effectively

We are looking for someone with at least three years’ experience as a sous chef / chef de cuisine in an upscale environment with extensive experience working with a wide variety of seafood. This is a working management position and requires availability on weekends and holidays. Must be able to place food orders, write back of house schedules, set pars and production and process fresh meats and seafoods. Our ideal candidate will excel working in a team environment. Our top priority is coaching and developing hourly team member to increase skill set and execution of menu items.

Email resume to contactus@zephyrgrill.com for consideration.



Share this:



‘s Landing shrimp dish





‘s Landing building

