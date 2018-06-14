Antioch Family Fair at Somersville Towne Center Saturday, June 16

There will be a petting zoo and pony rides at the Antioch Family Fair on June 16th this year.

We found a great vendor last minute, with a huge petting zoo that has miniature horses, baby cows, lamas, and all kinds of adorable animals. The ponies and all the animals are loved and well cared for and enjoy being around kids and families.

This great event just got so much better. In addition to the pony rides and petting zoo, don’t miss laser tag, bounce house, game truck, vendor booths, and live performances and entertainment all day.

Somersville Towne Center is located at 2550 Somersville Road in Antioch. For more information visit www.somersvilletownecenter.com.



