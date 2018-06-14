«
Stage Right presents Wizard of Oz play in Antioch in June

Scarecrow, Cowardly Lion, Toto, Dorothy and the Tin Man. Left to Right – Savannah Loyd, Emma Jacobs, Lily Farr, Karissa DePaola, and Dominic Trezza. Photos courtesy of Kevin Gustafson.

The Wicked Witch and Dorothy – Elan Alaura and Karissa DePaola

Glinda the Good, Dorothy and Toto. Left to Right – Aubrey McNabb, Karissa DePaola, and Lily Farr.

Stage Right Conservatory Theatre, Inc. presents “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz”, by Tim Kelly, produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, Inc.  Come visit Dorothy and Toto in the magical land of Oz where they encounter the Cowardly Lion, the Tin Woodsman, Scarecrow, Glinda the Good, and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Written by L. Frank Baum, this timeless, beloved classic is directed by Rio Teixeira and is geared for all ages.

“The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” runs for two weekends beginning Friday June 22nd at the Nick Rodriguez Community Center Theatre, 213 F Street in Antioch.

Performance dates are June 22nd, 23rd, 29th, & 30th at 7pm and June 24th & July 1st at 2pm.  Adults $10, Students and Seniors $8, Children (10 and under) $5.  Seniors pay only $5 on both Sunday matinees. 

For more information call (925) 216-4613 or visit www.srctgrp.org

