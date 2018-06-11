Summer Reading and Lunch at the Library in Antioch through August 4, kick-off today

Summer Reading is underway at the Antioch Library from June 4 to August 4. The program is the Contra Costa County Library’s yearly effort keep kids reading during the summer months. Readers of all ages can visit our Summer Reading page at ccclib.org/summer, for brain-training activities and challenges. All finishers will take home a free book and a raffle entry to win amazing prizes.

The Antioch Library Summer Reading kick-off event will be held on Monday, June 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. Meet our staff and volunteers, pick up your reading record and get a preview of the amazing prizes you can win just by participating.

Lunch at the Library in Antioch

June 11 – July 18

Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays

12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Lunch at the Library is a program that provides free, healthy lunches to kids and teens 18 and under, in an effort to prevent a summer nutrition gap. Many low-income children face nutrient deficiencies when school closes for the summer break. Event Type(s): Library Program

Age Group(s): Young Children (0-5), Kids (5-11), High School (Grades 9-12)

Teresa Raines (925) 757-9224 or traines@ccclib.org

SUMMER READING PROGRAMS

Hour of Code

Wednesdays, beginning June 13, 1 p.m.

The ‘Hour of Code™’ is a nationwide initiative by Computer Science Education Week and Code.org to introduce millions of students to one hour of computer science and computer programming. All students K-12 are welcome.

Puppetry Workshop

Thursdays, beginning June 14, 1 p.m.

Over seven-weeks children will learn to create, and perform with puppets.

On Tuesday, June 19 at 2 p.m. we welcome a Jelly Jam Time Puppets Performance with Risa Lenore.

Teen Programming

Thursdays, 3 p.m.

June 14 – Board Games

June 21 – Video Games

June 28 – Arts in the Afternoon

Fairy Tale Engineering with the Bay Area Discovery Museum

Monday, June 18, 2 p.m.

Sharpen those STEM skills by solving problems for beloved fairy tale characters. Perfect for ages 4-9.

Bike tips for Commuters

Monday, June 25, 6 p.m.

Learn about the bike features at the new BART extension.

For more information, visit our website at ccclib.org or contact the Antioch Library, 501 West 18th St., (925) 757-9224.



