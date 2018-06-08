Antioch Police arrest two suspects in February murder

By Lieutenant D. Bittner #3252, Antioch Police Investigations Division

On February 21, 2018 at approximately 7:59 pm, Antioch Police Department officers were dispatched to the 900 block of W. 3rd Street on the report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers located two gunshot victims. One victim was an adult male who was critically wounded and passed away at the scene. The second victim was an adult female who was also critically wounded. The female victim was transported from the scene to a local hospital and is still in critical condition. The case is currently under investigation.

After an extensive investigation, Antioch Police Department investigators identified two individuals responsible for the February 21st shooting homicide of thirty-two-year-old Alvin Crane. Twenty-nine-year-old Felton Clifton of Concord was identified as the shooter and was arrested for murder by Antioch Police Department investigators on May 31, 2018 in the city of Concord. Forty-two-year-old Kelly Corbitt of Richmond was arrested for murder on June 6, 2018 in the city of Emeryville. The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office has filed murder charges against both Clifton and Corbitt. Anybody with information regarding the murder is encouraged to call Detective Gonzalez at (925) 779-6923.



Share this:



Clifton & Corbitt

