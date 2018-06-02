California Republican Party withdraws automatic endorsement of Contra Costa Congressional candidate for anti-Semitic comments

Issues statements with Republican Jewish Coalition on CA-11 condemning John Fitzgerald for anti-Semitism

The California Republican Party and the Republican Jewish Coalition issued the following statements regarding the congressional race in CA-11 on Tuesday, May 29, 2018:

California Republican Party Chairman Jim Brulte said:

“Tonight, the California Republican Party’s Board of Directors took swift and decisive action to eliminate any support for John Fitzgerald due to anti-Semitic comments he made recently — those views have no home in the Republican Party. As always, California Republicans reject anti-Semitism, and all forms of religious bigotry, in the harshest terms possible. We reject John Fitzgerald’s campaign and encourage all voters to do the same.”

Matt Brooks, Executive Director of the Republican Jewish Coalition said:

“We absolutely and unequivocally condemn John Fitzgerald and his campaign for Congress. His anti-Semitic views have no place in our political system, and especially not in our Republican party. Fitzgerald is clearly has no grasp of the facts when it comes to the Jewish people, Israel and our nation’s relationship with the only democracy in the Middle East, and history in general.

The California Republican Party has been a good ally in our fight against anti-Semitism in the past, and we proudly stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them on their decision to reject support for Fitzgerald.”

The 11th Congressional District includes portions of Antioch.



