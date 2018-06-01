«
City of Antioch announces rebranding listening sessions

What do you love about Antioch? What should people know about Antioch? Why should people visit Antioch? Why should they move here, or start a business here?

Consultants supporting the City will hold listening sessions during the week of June 5 to hear residents’ views on the City of Antioch’s brand, past present and future.

Residents are invited to join the conversation in person or online.

IN PERSON

TUESDAY, JUNE 5 Nick Rodriguez Community Center, 213 F Street

10:00-11:30 a.m. and 2:00-3:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, JUNE 5 Antioch Community Center, 4703 Lone Tree Way

West Island Room  7:00-8:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, JUNE 7 Antioch Community Center, 4703 Lone Tree Way

West Island Room  1:00-2:30

ONLINE

Residents who are unable to participate in an in-person session are invited either to fill out a brief survey at https://tinyurl.com/antioch-brand or to email brandingantioch@ci.antioch.ca.us

Contact details: brandingantioch@ci.antioch.ca.us

