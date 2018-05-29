Antioch High Classes of 1987 & 1988 to hold 30 Year Reunion in October
ANTIOCH HIGH SCHOOL ~ CLASS OF 1987 & CLASS OF 1988
30 YEAR CLASS REUNION
Saturday, October 13, 2018 6:00pm-Midnight
Hilton Concord, 1970 Diamond Blvd, Concord, CA
Reservations are $95.00/person
CLASS of ‘87 make checks payable to: AHS Class of 87 & mail to
Lisa Culcasi, PO Box 4695, Antioch, CA 94531
CLASS of ’88 make checks payable to: AHS 1988 Reunion & mail to
Carolyn Riva, 595 Plymouth Ct., Brentwood, CA 94513
Please include your full name, (maiden name), guest’s full name, and all contact information
Facebook: 30 Year Reunion – Class of ’87 & ’88