Antioch High Classes of 1987 & 1988 to hold 30 Year Reunion in October

ANTIOCH HIGH SCHOOL ~ CLASS OF 1987 & CLASS OF 1988

30 YEAR CLASS REUNION
Saturday, October 13, 2018 6:00pm-Midnight

Hilton Concord, 1970 Diamond Blvd, Concord, CA

Reservations are $95.00/person

CLASS of ‘87 make checks payable to:  AHS Class of 87 & mail to
Lisa Culcasi, PO Box 4695, Antioch, CA 94531

CLASS of ’88 make checks payable to:  AHS 1988 Reunion & mail to

Carolyn Riva, 595 Plymouth Ct., Brentwood, CA 94513

Please include your full name, (maiden name), guest’s full name, and all contact information

Facebook:  30 Year Reunion – Class of ’87 & ’88

