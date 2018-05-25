Chase Bank branch on Delta Fair Blvd in Antioch robbed Tuesday afternoon

By Corporal Steve McElroy, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at approximately 3:36 PM, Antioch PD responded to the Chase Bank located at 3206 Delta Fair Blvd. on the report of a bank robbery.

Bank employees reported a male in his 40’s, with a medium build approached one of the tellers inside the bank. When the teller attempted to provide service to him, he demanded that the teller hand over the money she had and threatened that he was armed with a gun. No gun was ever seen, and the suspect fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using key word ANTIOCH.



Chase Bank branch Google

