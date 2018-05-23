«

Southern Cafe to be featured on Food Network TV show Friday, May 25


The Oakland location for Southern Café will be featured on the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives TV show on the Food Network, this Friday, May 25 at 9:00 p.m. Check your local listings to tune and watch, as host Guy Fieri talks with owner Phillip Bell and staff, and samples their menu items.  Southern Café’s oxtails recipe is featured on the Food Network’s website, here.

Southern Café’s Antioch location is at 400 G Street in historic, downtown Rivertown where you can enjoy their same, tasty recipes. For more information visit their website at www.southerncafe2000.com.

