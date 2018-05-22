Antioch to celebrate Memorial Day with events throughout weekend

This year, Antioch is excited to host an entire weekend of enjoyment for our local community to celebrate Memorial Day.

Softball Tournament of Heroes

The weekend starts off with the Delta Softball Tournament of Heroes at the Antioch Community Park May 26th and 27th, 2018 both days start at 8 A.M. On Saturday there will be an Opening Ceremony at 8 A.M. on Field One. This is a co-ed double elimination tournament and is the first for the Antioch Memorial Day Celebration.

Memorial Day Services

On Monday the 28th, as in the past, there will be a Motorcycle Parade from Downtown Rivertown to the Oak View Memorial Park in Antioch, where we will hold our Memorial Day Services beginning at 10 A.M. Our Keynote Speaker will be Major General Bob Hipwell, U.S. Army (Ret.).

Free BBQ at VFW

That will be followed by a free BBQ at the Antioch VFW hosted by the Antioch VFW Post 6435.

Veteran Memorial Banners

We are also pleased to announce the Veteran Memorial Banner program as well. Veterans Memorial Banners will be flown the length of L St. from 10th St. north to the Veterans Memorial at the entrance of the Marina. A total of 34 Memorial Banners will be hung. The Memorial Banners will hang until it is torn or worn at which time the Banner will be retired by the Antioch Veterans Community with dignity and respect, the applicant will be notified at that time.

