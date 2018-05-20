Royal Family Kids thanks donors to annual tea fundraiser

Dear Editor:

Our heartfelt “Thank you” to the following gracious donors to our annual Royal Family Tea, which helps raise funds to send foster children to summer camp:

Girl Scouts Troop # 33670, Trinity Gunsmithing/Chris O’Connor, AMC Theaters, Julie Bretz, Jenness Park, The Queen Bee Quilt Shop, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, Twin Palms/Alicia Powell, Spirit West Coast, Shirley Rudy, Clif Bars/Mary Morris, Pier 39, Camp Alta, Encore Gym, Cal Expo-California State Fair, Skipolini’s, Lucy’s Nail Salon, Boomers, Straw Hat Pizza, Sky High, Delta Athletic Club, Zephyr Grill & Bar, Nashville Chamber of Commerce, Work Wear, Rock-N-Jump, Jessica Billheimer- Doterra, Harvest Park Bowl, Eden Plains Nursery, Starbucks-Antioch, LiveVantage- Erica Turner & Joslyn Fenyes, B.J.’s, Delta Bowl, Pump it Up, Black Angus, Black Diamond Gym, Trader Joe’s, Stockton Ports, Oasis, Choices Case Management, Inc., Good Scents Florist, Of His Fold Photography-Rita Ortiz, Allen Payton & Antioch Herald/Delta RC Hobbies, Melissa Buell Photography, Pam Epstein, Transparent Productions-Spirit West Coast, Sunny Fenyes, Allendorph Family, Bricks4Kidz, Alert K-9, Shirashoni, Randall Chastain, Hook Line & Sinker, The Game Pizza Parlor, Golden Hills Community Church, Mason Gizard, Martha Facio, A Sweet Affaire Bakery, Le Gatea, Whole Foods-Walnut Creek, Alpine Bakery, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Cheesecake Factory-Walnut Creek, Starbucks, and Kelly Summerour.

Without the support of our community, this event would not be possible. On behalf of the children we serve, and you have blessed, we humbly say, Thank you!

Sue & Dave Bowers, Directors

Royal Family Kids – Brentwood



