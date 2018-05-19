Teenager arrested for armed carjacking, evading police after crashing into two cars during chase Friday night

By Sergeant Matthew Harger #3305, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On Friday, May 18, 2018 at about 8:35 pm, Antioch Police units were dispatched to the area of Hillcrest Avenue and Larkspur Drive regarding an armed carjacking that had just occurred. According to the 19-year-old victim, he was in the parking lot of Hillcrest Park when he was approached by the responsible who pointed a gun at him and forced him out of his car. The responsible got into the victim’s car and fled the area.

A short time later Antioch Officers located the stolen car in the 4800 block of Lone Tree Way and attempted to stop it. The responsible attempted to flee in the stolen car but almost immediately collided into two cars on the roadway. The responsible fled on foot in the area of Sagebrush Drive and Lone Tree Way but was quickly caught by officers after a brief foot pursuit. A loaded semi-automatic handgun was found near the responsible after he tried to discard it while fleeing.

The 19-year-old male suspect was arrested and booked into the Contra Costa County jail on charges related to armed carjacking, possession of loaded, concealed firearm, and evading the police.

The occupants of the two vehicles involved in the collision all declined medical assistance at the collision scene.

This preliminary information is made available by the Field Services Bureau. This case is currently under investigation and there will be no further information released regarding this case at this time.

