Antioch School Board to hold special meeting on Monday for Superintendent’s annual evaluation

The Antioch School Board Trustees and Superintendent Stephanie Anello at the board meeting on May 16, 2018. Screenshot from the district’s YouTube Channel

The Antioch School Board will hold another special meeting for the annual evaluation process of Superintendent Stephanie Anello on Monday, May 21. The meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m. with public comments followed by the closed session discussion, since it is a personnel matter.

The meeting will be held in the Board Room at the district offices at 510 G Street in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown. The public portion of the meeting can be viewed on the district’s YouTube Channel. To view the agenda for the meeting, click here.

