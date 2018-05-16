XO Festivals to hold Inaugural Bay Area Music Festival in Antioch July 13-15

Featuring T.I., Ludacris, and many more

ANTIOCH, Calif., May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ – XO Music Festival kicks off July 13-15, 2018 making its debut as the Bay Area’s premier music, art, food and fun festival at the Contra Costa Event Park in in Antioch.

With festivals across the country putting fresh names, faces, and genres on their lineups, XO Music Festival is looking to draw a plethora of music fans and create a unique experience through amazing art installations that encompass a variety of eye catching colors, design, and styles that have taken over social media, having been essential parts of festivals like Coachella, and Tomorrowland.

A lineup including mainstream and pop names does not fail to include rock, indie, and classic throwback names in the day to night festival, opening doors to a variety of fans that are a unique and cultured group in the music scene. It will invite them into an unforgettable world with XO’s ultra-luxury VIP rooms and elevated experiences, which includes bottle service, food service, and table dining. Then transitioning to a classy and timeless event with visuals and colored installations including graffiti, murals, interactive activities – just a few elements of the experience.

Artists confirmed to perform at this year’s XO Music Festival in Antioch, California are T.I., Ludacris, Rev Run of RUN DMC, The Diplomats – Jim Jones, Cam’Ron, Juelz Santana, Freekey Zekey, and Fabolous, Sugar Hill Gang and more. Also included are Survivor and the Canadian group MAGIC! Their hit song “Rude” has reached over 2 billion views just on YouTube.

Currently, the East Bay Area, boasts a short list of yearly music festivals that encompass such a variety of talent or any sort of elusive experience.

In addition to live music, the XO Festival will have comedy, culinary offerings and artwork. Keep your eye out for top rated chef’s and food celebrity hosts to be a part of the culinary experience at XO Music Festival. Some of the up-and-coming comedians who are confirmed for the festival include Drennon Davis, Jordan Cerminara, Irene Tu, Nina G, Emily Catalano, Matt Lieb, Stroy Moyd, Shanti Charan, Chey Bell, Mean Dave and Chad Opitz.

XO Music Festival has a great opportunity to make this the staple event for location, timeliness, classiness, and experience including celebrity hosted stages.

As far as food and beverage, expect the best in top tier beer and wine options and more. Fans should be sure to take advantage of dining and table service options available as part of the XO experience.

XO Festival’s arrival comes at an appealing time in music as producers and artists are collaborating across genres forcing festival and entertainment producers to be more creative, carving out the most extravagant fairy tale like experiences with visuals, fireworks, and large art installations being must haves.

With Bay Area fans always showing up to support hometown artists, expect no surprise or shortage of local talent, especially with the recent project success of artists like E-40, G-Eazy and Too $hort.

Over 150+ Performances will grace the seven stages at XO Music Festival. For full lineup and tickets visit: http://xomusicfestival.com/

Expect XO Music Festival to be a festival that is able to fit into the mold of the current music trends, while also establishing an identity for experience, location and attracting music fans of all ages and genres.

The Contra Costa Event Park is located at 1201 W. 10th Street in Antioch.



