Two car injury accident on Deer Valley Road at Country Hills Drive, Friday afternoon

On Friday, May 11th, 2018 at 1:13 pm, Antioch Police Officers and medical personnel were dispatched to a vehicle collision in the area of Deer Valley Road and Country Hills Drive. Officers arrived at the scene with Contra Costa County Fire Personnel and determined that two vehicles were involved.

As a result of the collision, two adult subjects were transported to area hospitals with moderate injuries. One of the injured parties was transported by helicopter and is currently in stable condition. All parties involved in the collision stayed on scene and were cooperative with the investigation. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is encouraged to contact the Antioch Police Department at (925) 778-2441.



