Body found on Delta levee Saturday identified as missing boater from Daly City
By Jimmy Lee, Director of Public Affairs, Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff
On Saturday, May 5, 2018, at approximately 2:11 PM, Contra Costa County Marine Patrol Deputy Sheriffs responded to a report of a body on the levee at False River near the San Joaquin River. Deputies arrived on scene a short time later and recovered the body.
The Coroner’s Division took custody of the male body. He was later positively identified as 39-year-old Johnson Ng of Daly City. Ng is the missing boater who fell from a vessel on April 28, 2018.
According to an ABC7 news report, “Initial reports from deputies said two men were on a boat trying to set an anchor to start fishing when a wake came along. The wake hit the boat, the men fell off and they did not have life jackets on, according to sheriff’s officials. A passing boat rescued one of the men.”
An autopsy will be held to determine the cause of death.
Allen Payton contributed to this report.
the attachments to this post:
This is a horrible tragedy that did not need to happen. They are called LIFE JACKETS for a reason. Come on people!