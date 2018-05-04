«

Police chase four suspects in armed robbery of Antioch T-Mobile store to Oakland Friday morning

Inside the T-Mobile store at the Crossings Center on Deer Valley Road in Antioch. Photo from Googlemaps.

By Interim Lt. John Fortner #3264, Antioch Police Field Services Division Patrol Watch Commander

Outside of T-Mobile store robbed Friday morning, May 4, 2018.

On Friday, May 4, 2018 at 10:33 am, Antioch Police officers were dispatched to 3333 Deer Valley Road , near the Safeway store, on the report of an armed robbery. Witnesses reported that four armed suspects entered the T-Mobile business and stole several cell phones. Afterwards, the suspects entered a vehicle and fled from the area. Antioch officers located the vehicle westbound on Highway 4 and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

The vehicle was followed into the City of Oakland and was ultimately recovered on a surface street. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time officers located and contacted it. At this time no suspects have been arrested in connection with this crime. During the course of this incident no officers or civilians were injured.

The robbery is currently under investigation and no further information will be released at this time.

This preliminary information is made available by the Field Services Division. Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter

the attachments to this post:


T-Mobile store outside


T-Mobile store inside


This entry was posted on Friday, May 4th, 2018 at 5:44 pm and is filed under News, Police & Crime. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply

freeway-unvitalized