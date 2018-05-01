Smith’s Landing Seafood Grill to open at former Humphrey’s location in Antioch this summer

By Allen Payton

A new restaurant will open at the former Humphrey’s location at the Antioch Marina, this summer. Smith’s Landing Seafood Grill will offer seafood, steaks and other menu items, at the premier location in the entire California Delta.

Owners Randy and Lynn Tei, who also own and operate Zephyr Gill in Brentwood and Livermore, have been working with building owner Sean McCauley since February to bring life and dining back to the location that’s been closed since Christmas Eve, 2012.

“We are very excited about opening our Smith’s Landing Seafood Grill at the Antioch Marina,” said Randy. “We feel Antioch has been underserved by upscale dining, for far too long. Our Executive Chef, Jesus Martinez, has been working diligently on recipes that feature wild seafood, and choice or prime cuts of beef. We believe the community will embrace what we will be able to bring to Antioch and we so look forward to being part of this community.”

“Sean McCauley, our landlord, has expanded and covered the outdoor deck and it will be a perfect spot to enjoy one of our classic cocktails or interesting wine offerings,” Lynn shared. “The interior of the restaurant is currently being refurbished and will have a very warm, new look. We have also added a beautiful wine room at the entrance to the building.”

“Lastly, we owe a debt of gratitude to Allen Payton from the Antioch Herald for suggesting the historical name, Smith’s Landing,” the Teis stated. “This was the original name given Antioch by its founders, William and Joseph Smith in 1849. We think the name is ideal given the Smith brothers landed very near the location of our building. We are proud to bring that name alive again and look forward to serving the entire community.”

They are hoping to open in July. The restaurant is located in the Marina Plaza, at the foot of L Street, just past the Antioch Boat Launch, with views overlooking the San Joaquin River and the Antioch Marina in historic, downtown Rivertown. Follow Smith’s Landing Seafood Grill soon on Facebook.



