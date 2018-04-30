Police catch one of two suspects in armed robbery of man in Antioch early Monday morning

By Corporal Ted Chang #4362, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On Monday, April 30, 2018 at 1:26 A.M., Antioch Police Officers were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery on C Street near West 18th Street. Two suspects armed with firearms approached the victim as he was walking to his parked car on C Street. The suspects demanded cash and then fled on foot.

The victim called police as he watched both suspects flee onto Railroad Avenue. Officers were on another call nearby and responded to the area within seconds. Officers located and detained a 28-year-old male who was in possession of evidence linking him to the crime.

At this time, the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



