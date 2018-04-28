Antioch man shot in Thursday afternoon, police seek unknown suspect

By Sergeant Matthew Harger #3305, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On 4/26/18 at about 4:35 pm, APD units were dispatched to the 3500 block of Lovebird Way regarding several gunshots heard in the area. While officers were arriving on scene, a 23-year-old male walked into a local hospital suffering from multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds which were a result of this shooting. There is not any suspect information at this time.

This preliminary information is made available by the Field Services Bureau. This case is currently under investigation and there will be no further information released regarding this case at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at

(925)778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



