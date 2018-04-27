Bidders’ Conference for Keller Canyon grants Monday, April 30 in Pittsburg

Nonprofit organizations and government agencies wishing to apply for a grant from the Keller Canyon Landfill Mitigation Fund are invited to a Bidders Conference, April 30.

The Keller Canyon grants are from $500 to $10,000 and given to services and events that will benefit residents of Bay Point, Pittsburg and parts of Antioch and Concord, said Supervisor Federal Glover, who oversees the grant program on behalf of the Contra Costa Board of Supervisors.

Interested applicants are REQUIRED to attend:

Keller Canyon Bidders’ Conference

April 30, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

California Theater, 351 Railroad Ave, Pittsburg

Generally, applications that fall into the following general categories will receive consideration:

Youth Services – specific activities projects that benefit children/youth

Code Enforcement – activities focusing on clean communities

Public Safety – related to law enforcement, crime prevention, etc.

Community Beautification

Community Services – broad category of public benefit activities

The deadline for applications is May 18. After an initial screening, you may be requested to give a 5-minute oral presentation during the week of June 18, 2018 – June 22, 2018. Awards for the fiscal year 2018-2019 will be announced in July.

At the Bidders’ Conference, county staff will provide grant information and general technical assistance on the submission requirements.

For more information about the Bidders Conference, the Keller grant or the application process, contact Brittney Jones, at (925) 608-4200.



Keller Canyon Mitigation Fund

