May Summit in Antioch to teach companies about hiring formerly incarcerated workers

Success Stories and Training for Contra Costa Employers at Fair Chance Employer Summit

The Workforce Development Board of Contra Costa County’s Employment & Human Services Department (EHSD), in partnership with the Office of Reentry and Justice, presents the Fair Chance Employer Summit in Antioch on Wednesday, May 16. Employers will learn about strengthening their hiring processes, minimizing risk, and maximizing value by hiring formerly incarcerated workers who struggle to find employment. They will gain understanding about the California Fair Chance Act which took effect on Jan. 1, 2018 and how to take advantage of government incentives such as tax credits, fidelity bonding, and wage reimbursements.

WHO

Formerly-incarcerated speakers with their stories of struggle and success

Current employers and trainers who have hired/trained these workers

Prospective Fair Chance employers, HR professionals, corporate counselors, workforce development professionals, and other California business leaders who want to learn more

WHEN Wednesday, May 16, 2018, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

WHERE Antioch Community Center

4703 Lone Tree Way, Antioch, CA

INFO & CC County Workforce Development Board at (925) 602-6800

REGISTRATION https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fair-chance-employer-summit-tickets-44411504004

PARTNERS City of Antioch, City of Brentwood, City of Oakley, City of Pittsburg, HealthRight 360, Soutwest Airlines, Checkr

MORE INFO The Workforce Development Board (WDB) of Contra Costa County is a unique public/private partnership providing oversight for federally funded workforce programs in Contra Costa County. The WDB’s primary goal is to support a strong workforce system that is flexible and customer-focused.

VIDEO LINK https://youtu.be/ys9zTNqj2bE

Narrative: John Krause, formerly incarcerated and owner of Big House Beans; Nilton Serva, formerly incarcerated and college student; Barry Hathaway, The Stride Center, Executive Director describe their stories and successes.

Attend and enter for a chance to win a pair of roundtrip tickets anywhere Southwest Airlines flies in the U.S. (Must Be present to win.)

For more information about Fair Chance Employment, visit http://www.nelp.org/campaign/ensuring-fair-chance-to-work/.



