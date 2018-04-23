Three-car accident in Antioch takes life of 93-year-old Clayton woman Saturday afternoon

By Sergeant/ Interim Lieutenant John Fortner #3264, Antioch Police Field Services Division

On Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 3:05 pm, Antioch officers responded with medical personnel on the report of a vehicle accident located on James Donlon Boulevard near Silverado Drive. Witnesses in the area reported that three vehicles were involved with one vehicle sustaining major collision damage. Upon arrival, it was determined that a Buick Regal sedan travelling northbound on Silverado Drive pulled out onto James Donlon Boulevard. A Ford F-150 pick-up truck was travelling eastbound on James Donlon Boulevard approaching the intersection. The Ford truck collided with the driver’s side of the Buick sedan pushing it into another vehicle on the roadway.

The Buick sedan was occupied by a 93-year-old elderly driver. The Contra Costa Coroner’s Office identified the driver as Clayton resident Betty James. The driver of the Buick had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to an area hospital for injuries sustained in the collision. The elderly driver was admitted into the hospital and subsequently succumbed to their injuries today.

The other involved parties were not seriously injured and remained at the scene until police and emergency personnel arrived. Alcohol and/or drugs did not appear to be a factor in this collision.

This preliminary information is made available by the Field Services Division. Any further inquiries into the status of this case should be done via the Media Access Telephone Line (925) 779-6874. Any further information or additional press releases will be provided by the Antioch Police Department’s Traffic Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department’s non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



