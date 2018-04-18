Contra Costa Public Works hosts Earth Day event at Upper Sand Creek in Antioch April 21

Contra Costa County Public Works and Supervisor Diane Burgis will host an Earth Day event at Upper Sand Creek on Saturday, April 21 from 9am – Noon . The event will take place at 6600 Deer Valley road in Antioch. Antioch High School, Friends of Marsh Creek Watershed, Contra Costa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District and Earth Team interns will also participate.

“I’m excited to see so many people come out to celebrate Earth Day by putting their hands in the dirt, clean up, and then learn about our watershed,” stated Supervisor Burgis.

Spend the morning in the beautiful Upper Sand Creek watershed, exploring an area that is usually closed to the public. In 2013, the Flood Control District held the first planting event to celebrate the completion of the detention basin. Come see for yourself how much the basin has changed!

The students will be showing off the skills they’ve learned over the year they spent interning with Earth Team.

Activities will include:

Trash Talking Showdown – Join a team to see who can pickup and properly identify, the most trash.

Help remove invasive species and plant the volunteer nursery with oaks – Since the initial planting in 2013, a lot has changed with the volunteer nursery, but we still need your help to keep it going!

Learn about your local creeks and why it is important to keep them clean!

You can sign up for this event at uscb2018.eventbrite.com. Earth Day is celebrated around the world. It is a day celebrating environmental protection and raising awareness of how our actions affect the environment.

About Contra Costa County Public Works Department:

Contra Costa County Public Works Department (CCCPWD) maintains over 660 miles of roads, 150 miles of streams, channels and other drainage and over 200 County buildings throughout Contra Costa County. CCCPWD provides services such as Parks and Recreation, Sand Bag Distribution and Flood Control throughout unincorporated areas of Contra Costa County. For more information about CCCPWD, please visit us here.



