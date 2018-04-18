Antioch hires new Animal Services director

By Allen Payton

At the April 10, 2018 Antioch City Council meeting, Police Chief Tammany Brooks introduced George W. Harding, IV, the new manager for Antioch Animal Services.

Harding has been in the animal care and control field for 24 years. Most recently he was the Executive Director of the National Animal Care & Control Association (NACCA), and prior to that, spent 19 years as the Manager of Animal Control for the City of Lee’s Summit Police Department. George holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Conservation Enforcement, and a Master of Business Administration degree. George is also a Certified Animal Welfare Administrator (CAWA) by the Society of Animal Welfare Administrators (SAWA).

“I’m glad we were able to steal him away from NACCA,” Brooks said. “He’s had a busy week, getting married, honeymoon and packing up to relocate from San Diego.”

Throughout his career, George has been very active in representing animal care and control professionals on the national, regional and state levels. He served 12 years on the Missouri Animal Control Association Board of Directors, with two terms as President, one as Vice-President, and one as the Conference Coordinator. George is also a past NACA Board Member, a past Board Member for the Missouri Department of Agriculture Animal Care Facilities Act Advisory Committee, and was appointed by Missouri Governor, Jay Nixon, as a member of the Missouri Spay/Neuter Fund Board.

George currently serves as an Advisor to the Shelter Animals Count Board, as the leader of the animal care and control On-Point Committee for SAWA, and as a Board Member of the National Coalition on Violence Against Animals (NCOVAA).

“I’m excited to be here,” Harding said. “I’m looking forward to putting my 24 years’ experience in the industry to the test here in Antioch.”



