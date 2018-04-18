County Supervisor Burgis to hold East Contra Costa Nonprofit Roundtable April 30

Contra Costa County Supervisor Diane Burgis will convene an East County non-profit roundtable on Monday, April 30, 2018 from 10:00AM – 12:30 PM at Kaiser Permanente Sand Creek Conference Center in Antioch, CA.

Supervisor Burgis recognizes the many needs that nonprofits fill in every community, as well as the challenges of running a nonprofit.

It is recognized regionally that nonprofits from other parts of the county receive more funding than in East County and Supervisor Burgis wants to help change that.

“I want to help our nonprofits access the funding that is out there by giving them access to training and learning opportunities locally,” she said.

The first meeting will bring local nonprofits together to identify priorities in how we can best help them meet their goals. We will work to identify common purposes, promote cooperation among groups, and offer opportunities for collaboration. The subject of interest to most nonprofits is fundraising, followed by volunteer, leader and board development.

“We need to support our local nonprofits and strengthen our support base here in East County,” said Supervisor Burgis. “Grant requirements and funding cycles are often changing and building a solid financial foundation can be a challenge for new nonprofits.”

All local nonprofits (any cause) are encouraged to participate and explore fundraising and volunteer options. The roundtable is intended for groups based in or serving East Contra Costa County and will continue to meet on a quarterly basis.

We have posted an online survey that will help us better understand our local nonprofits and their needs- we would appreciate all nonprofits fill out the survey even if they cannot attend this meeting.

Click for survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MYCS3TZ

There is an opportunity to RSVP at the end of the survey as well.

An Eventbrite event has been set up. Please share this event with other nonprofits. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/east-county-nonprofit-roundtable-meeting-tickets-45247371105

If you are interested in more information about the East County Nonprofit Roundtable meeting, please contact District 3 Representative Dawn Morrow dawn.morrow@bos.cccounty.us.



