«

Construction begins Wednesday on new fast-food restaurant at Somersville Towne Center

Steak ‘n Shake Antioch is hiring.

By Allen Payton

Somersville Towne Center Marketing Manager, Shannon Skinner announced on Tuesday, April 17, “Tomorrow morning(Wednesday) at 6:30 a.m., we will be commencing the construction for the new Steak ‘n Shake restaurant.”

According to the company website, Steak ‘n Shake was founded in February 1934 in Normal, Illinois. Gus Belt, Steak ‘n Shake’s founder, pioneered the concept of premium milkshakes and a “better burger”, by hand-crafting cuts of steak to create its flagship Steakburgers™.

Since then, the brand has become one of the most recognized and loyal brands in the restaurant franchising business, synonymous with freshness and quality.

Steak ‘n Shake Antioch will be located on the southeast corner of the Somersville Towne Center, located at 2550 Somersville Road, near the corner of Fairview Drive in Antioch and is expected to open later this summer.

New Steak ‘n Shake site at Somersville Towne Center.

Opportunities for employment are available, as well. Please contact Sonia at (510) 919-0963 or visit Steak ‘n Shake’s recruitment website. Be sure to choose California, Antioch.

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter

the attachments to this post:


New STC restaurant location


steak_n_shake_logo


steak-n-shake-outside


This entry was posted on Tuesday, April 17th, 2018 at 6:11 pm and is filed under News, Business, Dining. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

One Comment to “Construction begins Wednesday on new fast-food restaurant at Somersville Towne Center”

  1. RJB says:
    April 17, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    Very nice and finally we have something new and interesting in Antioch. Been to the Steak and Shakes on the east coast many many times. Great burgers and sandwhiches and of course shakes and other desserts.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

unvitalized-parishad