Construction begins Wednesday on new fast-food restaurant at Somersville Towne Center
Steak ‘n Shake Antioch is hiring.
By Allen Payton
Somersville Towne Center Marketing Manager, Shannon Skinner announced on Tuesday, April 17, “Tomorrow morning(Wednesday) at 6:30 a.m., we will be commencing the construction for the new Steak ‘n Shake restaurant.”
According to the company website, Steak ‘n Shake was founded in February 1934 in Normal, Illinois. Gus Belt, Steak ‘n Shake’s founder, pioneered the concept of premium milkshakes and a “better burger”, by hand-crafting cuts of steak to create its flagship Steakburgers™.
Since then, the brand has become one of the most recognized and loyal brands in the restaurant franchising business, synonymous with freshness and quality.
Steak ‘n Shake Antioch will be located on the southeast corner of the Somersville Towne Center, located at 2550 Somersville Road, near the corner of Fairview Drive in Antioch and is expected to open later this summer.
Opportunities for employment are available, as well. Please contact Sonia at (510) 919-0963 or visit Steak ‘n Shake’s recruitment website. Be sure to choose California, Antioch.
Very nice and finally we have something new and interesting in Antioch. Been to the Steak and Shakes on the east coast many many times. Great burgers and sandwhiches and of course shakes and other desserts.