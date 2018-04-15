«
»

Stage Right presents “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” play in Antioch

Inside the factory – Left to Right – Cody Quinnell, Owen Loyd, Jillian Barton, Laurel Brooks, Savannah Loyd, Zack Fogel, Alyssa Orrick, Gracee Robertson, Dejah Van, and Emma Jacobs. Photos courtesy of T.K.’s Expressions Photography.

Stage Right Conservatory Theatre, Inc. presents “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” produced by special arrangement with The Dramatic Publishing Company and dramatized by Richard R. George.  Who wouldn’t want to join Charlie Bucket on his adventurous tour of Willy Wonka’s world famous chocolate factory?  Now is your chance!  The classic fantasy based on the book by Roald Dahl is directed by Rio Teixeira and is fun for all ages.

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” will run for two weekends beginning Friday, April 20 at the Nick Rodriguez Community Center, 213 F Street in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown.  Performance dates are April 20, 21, 27 and 28 at 7:00 pm and Saturdays, April 22 and 29 at 2:00 pm.  Adults $10, Students and Seniors $8, Children $5.  Seniors pay only $5 on both Sunday matinees.  For more information call (925) 216-4613 or visit www.srctgrp.org.

Left to Right – Emma Jacobs as Willy Wonka, Owen Loyd as Charlie Bucket, and Cody Quinnell as Grandpa Joe.

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter

the attachments to this post:


Charlie 1


charliepic2


This entry was posted on Sunday, April 15th, 2018 at 8:30 pm and is filed under Community, Arts & Entertainment. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply