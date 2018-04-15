Stage Right presents “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” play in Antioch

Stage Right Conservatory Theatre, Inc. presents “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” produced by special arrangement with The Dramatic Publishing Company and dramatized by Richard R. George. Who wouldn’t want to join Charlie Bucket on his adventurous tour of Willy Wonka’s world famous chocolate factory? Now is your chance! The classic fantasy based on the book by Roald Dahl is directed by Rio Teixeira and is fun for all ages.

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” will run for two weekends beginning Friday, April 20 at the Nick Rodriguez Community Center, 213 F Street in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown. Performance dates are April 20, 21, 27 and 28 at 7:00 pm and Saturdays, April 22 and 29 at 2:00 pm. Adults $10, Students and Seniors $8, Children $5. Seniors pay only $5 on both Sunday matinees. For more information call (925) 216-4613 or visit www.srctgrp.org.



Share this:



Charlie 1





charliepic2

