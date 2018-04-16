Frazier, Contractors State License Board co-host free Senior Scam Stoppers seminar in Antioch, Wednesday

Assemblymember Jim Frazier and the California Contractors State License Board are hosting a free seminar in Antioch to teach seniors how to avoid being scammed.

The Senior Scam Stopper seminar will run from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at the Antioch Senior Center, 415 W. 2nd Street in downtown, Rivertown. It is open to seniors, those who care for them and anyone else seeking fraud-prevention tips.

“As many as one in five seniors report that they’ve been the victim of fraud, and new scams pop up every day,” Frazier said. “This seminar is one way to help keep you or a loved one from becoming a victim, too.”

In 1999, the California Contractors State Licensing Board began partnering with legislators, law enforcement agencies and community organizations to teach vulnerable residents how to avoid being preyed upon by unlicensed or unscrupulous contractors. The program has since expanded to include lessons on protecting residents from identity theft and scams involving auto repair, Medicare, foreign lotteries and mail fraud.

Attendees will have their questions answered and can obtain assistance if they have been scammed.

Drop-ins are welcome, but reservations are encouraged. To RSVP, or for more information, contact Assemblymember Frazier’s office at (925) 513-0411.



