Antioch Police add two K-9 officers to the force thanks to community fundraising effort

From the Antioch Police Facebook page

We are excited to introduce you to our newest K9’s and their handlers. Please say hello to Officer Kyle Smith with K9-Kona and Officer Kevin Tjahjadi with K9-Kaia. Kona and Kaia are both Belgian Malinois. We are very thankful for our community supporters who donated to our K9 program which allowed for the purchase and training of Kaia and Kona.

The effort, started in February by Antioch Economic Development Commissioner Tim McCall, raised over $19,500 through a GoFundMe campaign. (See related article, here.)

“I want to thank everyone who contributed and made the effort a success,” said McCall. “See, together we can make a difference.”

“I get to meet the dog, next week and watch them in training,” he added.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



New K9 Officers

