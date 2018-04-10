Antioch Council to hold strategic planning, goal setting, visioning workshop Saturday, April 14

You are invited to attend the second City of Antioch Strategic Plan: Goal Setting & Visioning Workshop. Open to the public, this meeting will show the City Council communicating their goals and priorities to implement over the next three to five years. The all-day session will include City of Antioch commissioners, staff and the community.

The session workshop will be held at the Nick Rodriguez Community Center at 213 F Street in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. RSVP: svasquez@ci.antioch.ca.us.



Goal setting workshop graphic

