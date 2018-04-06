«

Couple sees what appears to be a UFO over Antioch Wednesday morning

Antioch resident, Paris Price and his fiancé witnessed and took a video of what appeared to be a UFO over Antioch, early Wednesday morning, April 3.

“I feel a little weird doing this but, I’ve never experienced something so fascinating,” he wrote. “I was referred to find an editor to see if anyone else can come forward to this event. Or have witnessed similar experiences in our area. The object came close in contact nearly landing while my fiancé was driving. It was no ball of light up close. I know what I saw. Happened Tuesday (night, Wednesday morning) at 12 AM around Country Hills and Deerfield.

Did anyone else see the phenomenon? 

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter

the attachments to this post:

Antioch UFO 04-03-18
Antioch UFO 04-03-18


This entry was posted on Friday, April 6th, 2018 at 10:17 pm and is filed under News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

One Comment to “Couple sees what appears to be a UFO over Antioch Wednesday morning”

  1. RJB says:
    April 6, 2018 at 11:07 pm

    Lmao. Only in good ‘ol Antioch.

    Reply

Leave a Reply