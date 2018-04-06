Couple sees what appears to be a UFO over Antioch Wednesday morning

Antioch resident, Paris Price and his fiancé witnessed and took a video of what appeared to be a UFO over Antioch, early Wednesday morning, April 3.

“I feel a little weird doing this but, I’ve never experienced something so fascinating,” he wrote. “I was referred to find an editor to see if anyone else can come forward to this event. Or have witnessed similar experiences in our area. The object came close in contact nearly landing while my fiancé was driving. It was no ball of light up close. I know what I saw. Happened Tuesday (night, Wednesday morning) at 12 AM around Country Hills and Deerfield.”

Did anyone else see the phenomenon?



Share this:

Antioch UFO 04-03-18

Antioch UFO 04-03-18

