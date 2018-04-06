Antioch, Deer Valley High school baseball season preview

By Jesus Cano

Antioch Panthers

The Panthers have not had a .500 record in league play since 2011. This year head coach Carlos Gonzalez has set the standard to break that slump, and water Antioch’s 20-year playoff drought.

“Obviously to get there we have to take it game by game and try and compete at a very high-level each game,” Gonzalez said. “Our guys are young and very hungry, they all have the same goal in mind and that is to change the culture of baseball at Antioch High School.”

Gonzalez highlights two players to be his top guys on the team, Josh Cordova and RJ McDowell.

Both teammates record 15 RBIs each for the Panthers last season and had a batting average above .300. Gonzalez also says that both these players will see a hefty time on the mound. Now, they both both over .400.

Devon Crump is a player that made an impact according to Gonzalez. This year, his numbers are steady, as he is .538.

Another player Gonzalez says is vital to the team due to his consistent bat and defensive ability is Sergio Carrillo.

Deer Valley Wolverines

Joshua Hannah has been appointed to be Deer Valley’s fifth head coach in the past five years.

“Being the new head coach for DV baseball is an honor,” Hannah said. “It presents a fun and exciting new challenge.

Hannah has an extensive baseball background. He played college baseball at Fresno State, where he batted a .293 batting average and has 51 RBIs, in addition to 13 homeruns In 1998. His numbers in college were able to catch the attention of the Minnesota Twins, as he signed with them.

The Wolverines ended with a 2-8 record in BVAL play last season and have been struggling early in the season according to Hannah, but he adds that this team has a strong willingness to work and learn.

Senior Justin Tallmier returns for his senior campaign. Last year, he led the team in batting average (.342) and had 21 RBIs, the most in the entire BVAL.

Jose Dominguez returns for his final year of baseball. With a .333 batting average and and five RBIs, it comes as no surprise Hannah says he is a top player to watch.

Keith Hogan, Jesus Hernandez and Aj Levias are also another player according to Hannah.



