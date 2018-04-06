Chase Bank branch in Antioch robbed Friday morning

By Sergeant James Stenger 3604, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On Friday, April 6, 2018 at approximately 9:51 AM, a black male adult walked into the Chase Bank at 4300 Lone Tree Way in Antioch and gave a teller a demand note, for cash. The suspect indicated that he was armed with a gun, but no gun was seen. The male fled the bank on foot with an undetermined amount of cash. The suspect was not located, and this case is still being investigated at this time.

This preliminary information is made available by the Field Services Bureau. There will be no further information released regarding this case at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Chase Bank branch

