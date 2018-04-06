Attempted armed robbery of Antioch jewelry store Friday morning

By Acting Lieutenant Rick Martin #3343, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On April 6, 2018, at approximately 10:41 a.m., the three males suspects were armed and attempted to rob the Lauryn Jewelers store, located at 5887 Lone Tree Way in Antioch. As the suspects, a 16-year-old male from Pittsburg, and a 15-year-old male and 26-year-old male from Oakland, fled the store, the store clerk called 9-1-1 and provided a detailed description of the suspects and the vehicle they were driving.

An Antioch PD Officer located the vehicle on Highway 4 and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle became disabled and stopped in the area of Highway 4 (bypass) and Fairview Avenue. The suspects fled on foot from the vehicle and into a nearby retirement community in the City of Brentwood. Antioch PD with the assistance of Brentwood PD and Pittsburg PD quickly established a perimeter in the neighborhood. All three suspects were located and taken into custody without further incident.

Anyone who may have information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Antioch Police Department at 925-778-2441. You may also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using key word ANTIOCH.



