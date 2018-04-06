CASE Team arrests Antioch man for illegal gun running

By Jimmy Lee, Director of Public Affairs, Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff

The CASE (Contra Costa County Anti-Violence Support Effort) Team last month launched an investigation into a person who was allegedly buying guns in Nevada (that were illegal in California), transporting them into California and selling them. Following the investigation, the CASE Team obtained an arrest warrant for 50-year-old Virgilio Salazar of Antioch and a search warrant for his home.

Salazar was arrested on March 27, 2018. During a search of his home, the CASE Team seized a .223 Colt AR-15 as-sault rifle, CZ 9mm semi-auto assault pistol, three large capacity rifle magazines, and two large capacity pistol magazines.

Salazar was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on the following charges: importing an assault rifle, possession of an assault rifle, and importing large capacity magazines. He is being held in lieu of $300,000 bail. He has since bailed out.

The CASE Team is a joint effort by the Office of the Sheriff, California Department of Justice, California Highway Patrol, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Pittsburg Police Department, Walnut Creek Police Department, and Probation Officers from the Contra Costa County Probation Department. CASE was created in November 2011 as a collaborative effort to reduce violent crimes in Contra Costa, especially those related to illegal firearms.



guns from CASE Team Arrest

