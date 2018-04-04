CHP investigating shooting on Highway 4 in Bay Point Monday night

From CHP-Contra Costa Facebook Page

Monday night, at approximately 10:00 PM, a shooting occurred on westbound Highway 4 at Bailey Road. While the victim’s vehicle was struck several times, the solo occupant was not injured.

CHP – Contra Costa is actively investigating this shooting with the assistance of Golden Gate Division – Investigative Services Unit.

If you have any information or may have witnessed this event call 1-800-TELL-CHP. We wish to thank the public for contacting us with information in tragic cases such as this.



Share this: