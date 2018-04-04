Police investigating man shot multiple times in Antioch Tuesday night

By Sergeant Matthew Koch, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at 9:31 pm, Antioch Police officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of L Street on a report of gun shots heard in the area. Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a 28-year-old male suffering from several gunshot wounds in the 2100 block of Peppertree Way. It was discovered the responsible(s) fled the area prior to police arrival. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment where he was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441. You may also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using key word ANTIOCH

This preliminary information is made available by the Field Services Bureau. There will be no further information released regarding this case at this time.



