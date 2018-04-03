Antioch adds another police officer to the force

From APD Facebook page

On Monday, we welcomed lateral officer, Nicholas Shipilov. Nick was born and raised in San Jose, CA, and attended San Jose University. There, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice. Nick then attended the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office academy and graduated in 2006.

Prior to joining us at Antioch PD, Nick worked for Brentwood Police Department. He has worked in patrol, as a field training officer, K9 handler and SWAT team member.

In his free time, Nick enjoys riding motorcycles, playing softball, and playing golf.

A fun fact about Nick is that his first job was at Great America. When the park would close, he would go fishing in the Top Gun pond.

Welcome aboard, Nick. We are excited to have you as part of our team!



Officer Shipilov & Chief Brooks

