«

Antioch adds another police officer to the force

New Antioch Police Officer Nicholas Shipilov with Chief Tammany Brooks on Monday, April 2, 2018. Photo by APD

From APD Facebook page

On Monday, we welcomed lateral officer, Nicholas Shipilov. Nick was born and raised in San Jose, CA, and attended San Jose University. There, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice. Nick then attended the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office academy and graduated in 2006.

Prior to joining us at Antioch PD, Nick worked for Brentwood Police Department. He has worked in patrol, as a field training officer, K9 handler and SWAT team member.

In his free time, Nick enjoys riding motorcycles, playing softball, and playing golf.

A fun fact about Nick is that his first job was at Great America. When the park would close, he would go fishing in the Top Gun pond.

Welcome aboard, Nick. We are excited to have you as part of our team!

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter

the attachments to this post:


Officer Shipilov & Chief Brooks


This entry was posted on Tuesday, April 3rd, 2018 at 11:50 am and is filed under News, Police & Crime. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

One Comment to “Antioch adds another police officer to the force”

  1. RJB says:
    April 3, 2018 at 2:41 pm

    Yawn.

    So is Antioch actually any safer?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

ruddily-amenorrheal