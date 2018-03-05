Antioch Police arrest three from out of town for stolen truck from San Mateo County Monday night
From the Antioch Police Facebook page
Monday evening, March 5, 2018, Antioch Police Officer Blumberg located a reported stolen vehicle on Mahogany Way. The driver of the vehicle, a 22-year-old female from Pittsburg, pulled into the Burger King parking lot and stopped without incident. She, along with two passengers, a 24-year-old Martinez man, and a 27-year-old male from Walnut Grove were all detained at the scene.
The vehicle was found to be reported stolen out of San Mateo County. All three subjects were arrested, and the case remains under investigation.
the attachments to this post:
Seems like most crimes lead back to good ‘ol Antioch!
Knew I could count on you RJB.