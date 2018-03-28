Antioch School Board gives $2 million increase for teacher salaries and benefits for this school year

By Allen Payton

At their March 28 meeting, the Antioch School Board voted unanimously to approve the contract with the Antioch Education Association for the 2018-19 school year. The contract includes an increase in costs to the district of $2,028,500. Summary of AEA agrmt 3.28.18

That amount includes an increase of $1,552,000 in salaries, a $292,500 increase in statutory benefits, and an increase of $183,500 in health and welfare. The source of the funds to cover the increases are carry-over money and new Local Control Funding Formula revenue.

“We appreciate your effort at completion,” said a representative of the Antioch Education Association.

“Thank you bargaining team,” said Trustee Diane Gibson-Gray.

She moved approval, Trustee Walter Ruehlig seconded the motion and it was adopted on a 5-0 vote.



