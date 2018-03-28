Letter writer shares positive experience at Antioch auto repair shop

Dear Editor:

I would like to take this time to express my sincerest gratitude to an auto repair shop in our local Antioch area. The following is my story.

I moved out to Antioch approximately 17 years ago and my auto mechanic was located in Richmond CA. I decided to continue going to Richmond for my auto repair needs, as they were reasonably priced. The local car dealer’s hourly rate of $180 was cost prohibited. Although the auto repair shop was okay, my cars were never really fixed, but patched up. My vehicles would work for a few months and then breakdown again. I and my cars were in a revolving door with the repair shop…Ugh.

I finally decided to investigate where to take my vehicles, as the Richmond auto repair shop was merely taking money and not fixing the problem. A reasonably priced mechanic is hard to find, but if one has to go back, again and again for the same problem, it is no longer reasonably priced.

I was talking to a friend about my experience with my previous mechanic and she mentioned a place where she takes her vehicles and stated the customer service was fabulous. She stated, “Take your care to AutoTek in Antioch, you won’t go wrong.” Well….a month later my car overheated…a problem that had gone on for over a year, which the Richmond mechanics couldn’t seem to fix even after replacing the radiator and water pump.

Well, while I was caught in this desperate situation of having a non-operational vehicle, I heeded my friend’s advice and took my vehicle to AutoTek located at 2201 A Street. Wow….This is the only word I can use to describe my experience with AutoTek.

The Manager, Jay, and his entire staff are extremely customer centric and understand all about cars and how to diagnose, repair and/or correct the problem.

I explained my car problem and the fact that the problem had been going on for a year now. The team at Auto Tek got on it and kept the car for two days. They reviewed the radiator, belts, water pump and even checked the head-gasket to make sure that it was not blown. Well, after a total review, they found that it was a simple water hose that was not clamped on correctly. And to make the total experience even more of a confidence builder, in Auto-Tek, the charge was nothing! Can you believe that? I have never taken a car to an auto shop and come out with money in my pocket and a smile on face.

I have had other issues with my car, but AutoTek was there for me and the price was extremely reasonable and done correctly, and in the time promised. AutoTek is a God send to me, as I’m busy, as we all are, but getting it done right the first time makes it down right enjoyable to take your car to this repair shop.

I cannot say enough about the wonder friendly and honest team of mechanics and staff at Auto-Tek. I will merely state what was stated to me, “Take your car to AutoTek in Antioch, you won’t go wrong”

Regards,

Guadalupe Galvan

Associate Director

UCSF/MGBS

Antioch



