Memorial service for former Antioch Mayor and Police Chief Len Herendeen set for April 5

Leonard King Herendeen

July 10, 1929 ~ March 15, 2018

Resident of Antioch, California

“HE CAME, HE SERVED, HIS MEMORY LIVES ON”

Len was born in Long Beach, CA. He joined the Marine Corps. on July 30, 1946 and was discharged on January 28, 1948. In 1950 he married his college sweetheart, Jodena and bought their first home with the G.I. Bill. Two daugh­ters soon followed, Mary Herendeen and Terry Gurney.

He graduated from Long Beach State College with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1958. He received his Master’s Degree in Public Education in 1969. Len joined the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in 1954. During the 25 years he served, he went up the ranks to Inspector.

He became a Mason and served for over 50 years. He was a Past Master. When he retired in 1979 he became the Police Chief of Antioch. He retired in 1991.

He married his second wife, Barbara in 1983 and they had 34 wonderful years together. She added three daughters to the mix; Debra Francisco, Sharon Moreland and Rachel Friedman.

Barbara would like those who worked with or knew Len to please join the family at a Celebration of his life at the Lone Tree Golf Course on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at 5:30p.m. Seating is limited to the first 200 people.



Len Herendeen Chief

