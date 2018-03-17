Antioch Police Department hires another new officer

From Antioch Police Facebook Page

On Monday, March 12, Antioch Police Chief Tammany Brooks swore in lateral police officer, Price Kendall. Price was raised in the Bay Area and went to Vanden High School in Fairfield. After college, Price played professional baseball for the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

After hanging up his cleats, Price began his law enforcement career working for the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department. Price left the Sheriff’s Department to work for the Belmont Police Department. Price was assigned to the patrol division before accepting a job with Antioch Police Department.

In his free time, Price enjoys working out and spending time with his family and friends. A fun fact about Price is that he is an avid roller skater and his owns his own pair of roller skates.



Share this:



Chief Brooks & Price Kendall

