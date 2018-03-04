Antioch High grad Michael Semanick nominated for another Academy Award

From the Antioch Panthers Class of ’81 Facebook Page

Our classmate Michael Semanick has been nominated for his 11th Academy Award. Michael was nominated this year for his work Sound Mixing the film Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The 90th Annual Oscars are being presented tonight in Hollywood.

Michael was previously nominated in the categories of Sound and/or Sound Re-Mixing for his contributions to these films and has been presented the Academy Award twice … so far.

Winner

King Kong (2005, Awarded in 2006)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003, Awarded in 2004)

Nominee

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017)

The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug (2013)

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

The Social Network (2010)

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button (2008)

WALL-E (2008)

Ratatouille (2007)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001)

Congratulations, Michael!

Semanick was honored with a special event in 2004, following his first Oscar win. He has worked on 110 films since 1987.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



