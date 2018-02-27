Clay class for kids at Antioch Community Center March 8 – April 5
Draw, shape and paint! It is so easy to create your own land or sea creature….. popular instructor Beverly Turner will show you how. Registration is open for the class now!
the attachments to this post:
Clay Class for Youth
This entry was posted on Tuesday, February 27th, 2018 at 9:37 pm and is filed under Community, Youth. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.